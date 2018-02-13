Sixth-ranked Pack wrestling set for big weekend

Raleigh, NC (WNCN) — Once again, the ACC Dual Wrestling Championship comes down to No. 9 Virginia Tech and sixth-ranked N.C. State.

It’s the third straight year the Hokies and Wolfpack have been in this position, with Virginia Tech winning the past two meetings. Friday night, the Wolfpack hope to end that streak at Reynolds Coliseum.

“It’s kind of the final hump we need to get over,” said two-time defending ACC champion Kevin Jack. “We haven’t beaten them yet, and this is my last year.”

A Hokie-hostile atmosphere would certainly help. On Friday more than 2,100 fans flocked to Reynolds Coliseum to watch State take down the University of North Carolina.

“You know we need as many fans as possible to get into Reynolds and pack that place,” urged Nhead coach Pat Popolizio. “When it gets full, there’s a lot of energy and it works to out advantage when we have a full crowd.”

Pack fans can also double their wrestling pleasure this weekend, as second-ranked Ohio State comes to town Sunday.