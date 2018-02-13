Southbound lanes of NC-55 in Durham shut down after fatal motorcycle crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal motorcycle crash has shut down the southbound lanes of N.C. Highway 55 near Interstate 40, according to the Durham Police Department.

The crash was reported around 6:49 a.m. right near I-40 on N.C. 55 heading towards Cary. It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash or if more than one vehicle was involved.

The only information police have released at this point is that a motorcyclist was killed in the crash and that the southbound lanes are completely blocked in the area of the wreck.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the road is expected to reopen around 8:45 a.m.

