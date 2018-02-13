Teen boy charged after stabbing man in head during attack, Knightdale police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 14-year-old Wake Forest boy is facing charges after police say he stabbed a man repeatedly in the head during an argument inside a Knightdale apartment Monday night, Knightdale police said.

EMS and police responded to the 1300 block of East Cameo Lane around 8:45 p.m. in response to the attack.

According to police, the Wake Forest teen was visiting the apartment when the 19-year-old victim and the victim’s girlfriend got into a heated argument. The suspect became upset over the the victim’s treatment of his girlfriend and then stabbed the man with a knife before running from the apartment, police said.

Knightdale police found the 14-year-old suspect near the scene and took him into custody. The victim was transported to WakeMed for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was held overnight on a secure custody order and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, police said.

The teen boy is scheduled to make his first court appearance this afternoon.

