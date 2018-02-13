Teen facing DUI charge tried to bribe cop $10,000, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man living in northwest Portland is accused of offering a Gresham police officer $10,000 during a traffic stop, according to prosecutors.

Deven Michael Bernard White, 19, is charged with one count each of bribe giving and DUI-I, which in Oregon stands for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The traffic stop happened around 11:43 p.m. on Jan. 28 when an officer saw White driving a Honda Accord without a license plate while speeding and without a working brake light.

During the traffic stop, the officer reported that White had glassy eyes, spoke with slurred speech, and had a moderate odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

In a breath test, White blew .17 percent, according to court documents.

During White’s trip to jail inside the officer’s patrol car, he reportedly said he would give the officer “$10,000 cash to let me go,” according to court documents. The officer asked White if he was offering him $10,000 to let him out of the patrol car and White replied, “yeah.”

White is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in the Multnomah County Justice Center.

When booked into jail, White did not report any employment, according to court records.

