Teen’s dying words lead deputies to her suspected killers

MODESTO, CA (KRON) — Investigators say the woman who was stabbed and left for dead on a rural road near Livermore gave them crucial information before she died that led them to make arrests in her murder.

A 19-year-old woman from Tracy was found early Monday morning crawling along Tesla Road suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Before she died, the woman was able to give authorities a name that led them to arrest a woman and man, both 19, at a Modesto home in the 1000 block of Nadine.

“The last thing, that we believe, she was able to do was point us into the direction to the people that killed her,” Kelly said.

Investigators called the scene “gruesome.”

After being stabbed several times, she was dumped out of a car and left for dead, police said.

She had the strength to cling to life, crawling along the road until a passerby spotted her and called the police.

A blood trail shows she pulled herself at least 100 yards.

When first responders arrived, they quickly decided the best option for her survival was to have her emergency airlifted to Eden Hospital in Castro Valley.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital around 4:30 a.m.

Her identity is not being released out of respect for the family, who has just learned of her death themselves.

