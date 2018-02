VIDEO: Coast Guard seizes 7 tons of cocaine

MIAMI (WNCN) – The U.S. Coast Guard has released video of the nearly seven tons of cocaine seized by vessels the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

The drugs, worth approximately $190 million, were off-loaded by the crew of Cutter Hamilton in Port Everglades, Fla., on Tuesday.

A total of 27 people were arrested in connection with the operation, according to local media reports.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: