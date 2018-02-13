VIDEO: Thief holds gun to woman’s neck during robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A convenience store worker was injured late Monday night during an armed robbery in Newport News.

Newport News police officials say the robbery happened just before midnight at a J & G Food Mart on 27th Street.

A woman at the scene told police she was taking out the trash when she was grabbed by the suspect. During a struggle, the woman was cut on her right arm.

Police say the suspect forced her to go back inside the store, demanding cash.

Security video shows the suspect holding a gun to the back of the woman’s neck while she grabs cash and cigarettes.

The suspect is seen keeping his head down from the video cameras the entire time.

Medics treated the woman on the scene. Police say detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery.

