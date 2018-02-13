Young boy riding in ambulance that was hit by NC DWI driver has died; 2 charged

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY/AP) — A young boy who was inside an ambulance that overturned after it was hit by a suspected drunk driver has died, Winston-Salem police confirmed.

The accident happened on U.S. Highway 52 while the boy and his mother were being transported to a Winston-Salem hospital early Sunday morning.

EARLIER: Ambulance carrying mom, son flips after it’s hit by NC DWI driver, police say

Police found the ambulance overturned on the curb of U.S. 52 southbound near the Liberty Street exit around 1:16 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the car, Jose Martin Duran Romero, 27, of Winston-Salem, was charged with DWI.

Police say Romero was driving a Honda Accord on U.S. 52 when he collided with the ambulance’s left side, causing both drivers to lose control. Romero ran off the road and the ambulance rolled over on its side.

Romero was also charged with failure to reduce speed and no operator’s license. The passenger, Andres Figueroa Leon, was charged with failing to render aid and give information.

Three adults on the ambulance had minor injuries. The ambulance was based in Wise, Virginia.

Anyone with information should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.