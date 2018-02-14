Construction on Trinity Road tunnel to begin in March

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking to invest millions of dollars into an underground pedestrian tunnel to connect the Fairgrounds with Carter-Finley Stadium.

On Valentine’s Day, one love most N.C. State students have in common is their football team.

“The atmosphere and the environment, I love being in the stands with thousands of people for the same reason of coming together to cheer on N.C. State,” said Cait Snowden.

Snowden is a student at N.C. State. She says as much as she loves the games, she dreads having to cross Trinity Road to get to Carter-Finley Stadium.

“I hate it. Honestly, because it’s super dangerous,” she said.

She’s not the only one who thinks Trinity Road could use some work.

“Way too many people to get across safely,” said Lucas Gardner, a student at N.C. State.

On game day, there are officers at crosswalks directing traffic, but students say some people will cross wherever they want, which causes issues for drivers.

The student parking lot is on the fairgrounds, across Trinity Road from the stadium.

“A lot of honking, and yelling,” said Caitlyn Ashworth. “And there are so many students that there is not enough police to say ‘Don’t do that. That’s not safe,’” she added.

“You just have to trust you’re not going to get hit,” said Snowden.

NCDOT wants to guarantee students don’t get hit. They plan to do that with a $4.3 million pedestrian tunnel under Trinity Road.

NCDOT officials say the tunnel will not only keep students safer, but also help traffic flow.

Construction on the project could start as early as March 5. However, during construction, Trinity Road will be closed. The closure is expected to last until August 1.

The contractor can get an additional $5,000 per day for every day before August 1 the road re-opens.

The tunnel is expected to be completed by September 15, but the contractor could get an extra $50,000 if they get the tunnel completed a month earlier.

While Trinity Road is closed, a detour road will be provided through Edwards Mill Road, Wade Avenue, and Blue Ridge Road.

There will also be additional entrances for access to the stadium and fairgrounds.

