Deputies: NC homeowner says he shot intruder after man kicked down back door

By Published:
Daniel Thomas Hauser (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office) and the scene (WECT).

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Officials with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office have identified a man shot and killed by a homeowner Monday night.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Mohawk Trail off Masonboro Loop Road around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

The homeowner told deputies that he heard his back door get kicked and saw a man, later identified as 35-year-old Daniel Thomas Hauser, enter his home.

He grabbed his gun and shot Hauser once, fatally injuring the man.

“I had an intruder in my house. They broke in,” the homeowner said during a 911 call. “I was asleep in bed and I heard the glass break downstairs and I got out of the bed.

“Somebody came up the steps. I turned the hall light on and as soon as I saw the hall light come on, I just shot and I killed him, I’m afraid.”

No other details have been released and officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

When reached Tuesday morning, the homeowner declined to be interviewed.

He says later in the 911 call that he knew the intruder, but didn’t know why he would break into his home. The homeowner also admitted to the dispatcher that he first called his friend, who is a Brunswick County deputy, and the deputy told him to call 911.

According to online records, Hauser was arrested in August 2017 on charges of assault on a female and assault and battery during an incident on Liberty Landing Way. Those charges were dismissed in January, according to court records.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s