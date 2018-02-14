Former Raleigh elementary school teacher facing child sex crime charge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Smith Elementary School school teacher is facing a child sex charge, according to an arrest warrant and school officials.

Jeffrey Daniel Mohr, 27, of Zebulon, is facing one count of indecent liberties with a child, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

According to the warrant, Mohr is accused of “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously” committing “a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of” a child who was under the age of 16.

The crime dates back to Nov. 23, 2017, the warrant shows.

Smith Elementary’s principal, Kim Mitchell, sent an email to parents today informing them of the arrest.

“Because we want to keep you informed, I want to share information about an incident involving one of our teachers.

We have learned that one of our teachers has been charged with indecent liberties with a child.

While privacy laws prevent me from providing much information about the situation, I can share with you that the incident under investigation did not involve a student at our school and it did not occur on our campus. The teacher is no longer employed by the Wake County Public School System,” Smith wrote.

Mohr appeared in court this morning and has since bonded out.

