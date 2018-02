Missing Durham teen mom, infant son found safe, police confirm

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing Durham 16-year-old and her infant son have been found and are safe, Durham police said.

Sacoiya Sellers and her son, Jacyeon Sellers, were last seen by their family around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 5.

She was reported missing by her family on Feb. 7 around 3 p.m.

On Feb. 14, Durham police confirmed Sellers and her son are OK.

No other information was immediately available.

