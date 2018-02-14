NC bar could face fine, license suspension after giving man 17 shots before fatal crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – A popular bar in Charlotte could temporarily lose its alcohol license for serving a man 17 shots in four hours.

An ALE officer confirmed to WBTV that this happened at the Wild Wing Cafe on Ayrsley Boulevard in southwest Charlotte. Robert Kite had a shot just about every 15 minutes for four hours before he died in a crash shortly after leaving the bar.

The toxicology report for Kite states his SUV “vaulted” off of the I-485 bridge over I-77 last September. He had a blood-alcohol content of .24, which is three times the legal limit.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Raleigh for Wild Wing Cafe. The ALE officer said the restaurant could receive a $1,000 penalty or have its alcohol license suspended for 10 days.

