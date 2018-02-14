NC Duke Energy crews recap month of work in Puerto Rico

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Over 200 Duke Energy volunteers are in the middle of their commitment to bring the power back on in Puerto Rico.

CBS NC first followed the dozens of North Carolina volunteers in January when they headed to Puerto Rico to join the rest of the Duke Energy linemen.

On Wednesday, CBS NC checked in to see how the first month went.

Duke Energy representative Ryan Mosier said there is still so much to do.

The crews are dealing with treacherous terrain and running circuits up mountains, so it has been slow going, said Mosier.

Mosier said morale has remained high because the people who live in the regions getting help have been extremely helpful.

“It’s been a very gracious experience for most of the folks here,” said Mosier.

One family cooked a meal for the linemen who had been working for quite some time to bring the power back.

Last year, Hurricane Maria left entire cities with no electricity. Much of the island still has no power.

The Duke Energy linemen have a significant presence on the ground with the number of volunteers and with the 80 pieces of equipment, Mosier said.

The group returns in March.

