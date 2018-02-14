NC woman says jewelry store lost wedding ring, store offers refund

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Kendra Carver sits on her couch, flipping through a photo album of wedding memories. But one priceless keepsake from that special day is now gone for good.

“I just do like this, just to feel my ring,” she says, moving her fingers. “But it’s not there anymore.”

The wife of five years says she brought her ring into the Hickory Kay Jewelers for a repair Jan. 14. It was supposed to be ready last Tuesday.

“I went to pick it up and they couldn’t find it,” she says.

Carver, stunned, says she was told by store management she would get a call with an update the next day.

“I was in tears because I knew it was gone,” she says.

When that call came last Wednesday, Carver was crushed.

“[The manager] told me that the ring was misplaced.”

WBTV contacted the Kay Jewelers corporate office today, via its parent company Signet Jewelers. A representative responded by sending the following statement:

We are dedicated to exceptional customer service at every stage of the consumer experience. Given this, we take all concerns very seriously and work with each customer to come to a satisfactory resolution. We are currently working with the customer on this matter.”

Carver confirms she also got another call from Kay Jewelers around that same time, offering a refund. But, she says, a refund does not replace what made the ring priceless.

“That’s the ring that was put on my finger when we said our vows…I expected to get it back from them, and now I’m never going to have it again.”

