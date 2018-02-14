Ex-Orange County sub under investigation for sending nudes to students, sheriff says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Cedar Ridge High School substitute teacher is under investigation for sending nude photos through social media to current and former students, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

“I have complete confidence in the leadership of Cedar Ridge and we are in constant communication with Dr. Witt (Superintendent Todd Wirt) and his staff,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.

Orange County Schools confirmed that teacher is no longer with the district.

#BREAKING Orange County Sheriff's Office confirms a Cedar Ridge High School teacher is currently under investigation for sending nude pictures through social media to current and former students. — Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) February 14, 2018

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: