Raleigh church sends message with glitter on Ash Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every Ash Wednesday Christians of many denominations head to church to have ashes smeared on their foreheads in the shape of a cross. This year, one church in Raleigh is shaking up the centuries old practice.

St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church is mixing some glitter in the ashes to send a message that everyone is equal and deserves God’s love.

Pastor Vance Haywood says the glitter in the ashes represents that all people regardless of sex, race, sexual orientation, or gender identity are loved by God and created in his image. Haywood says he realizes doing something like this could stir up some controversy, but he says that’s why it’s so important.

“There are churches that say, ‘It’s okay to come and be a part of us. We’re gonna love you, but we still think you need to change some things,’ and then there are churches that truly embrace God’s love,” said Haywood. “So, I think it’s important for us to continue fighting that fight to show that that love is for all people.”

St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church will hold a glitter ash service at 7 P.M.

