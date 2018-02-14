Raleigh police investigating Tuesday night shooting

Scene of Bakers Grove Way shooting (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that occurred late on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Bakers Grove Way around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were still on scene investigating as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No information has been provided regarding whether or not anyone was injured or killed in the shooting or if police have any suspect(s) in custody or wanted for questioning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

