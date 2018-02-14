At least 20 injured in Florida school shooting; gunman at large

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking people to stay away from a high school in Broward County Wednesday afternoon because of a possible active shooter, NBC 6 in Miami reported.
Officers responded to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School around 2:30 p.m. in Parkland as students were being dismissed.
The gunman is still at large, police confirm.
“This is a multi-casualty incident, according to law enforcement officials, but we do not know exactly what that means and how many people have been injured,” CBS Miami reports.
Officers responded to the school at 5901 Pine Island Road for the reports of gunshots, Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said.
There were reports of victims, BSO officials said.
Several students could be seen walking and running along the road, past those injured, WSVN reported.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN FOUND SHOT TO DEATH AT RALEIGH APARTMENT COMPLEX, POLICE SAY
- GRANVILLE COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER HAD SEX WITH EX-STUDENT, OFFICIALS SAY
- DURHAM MOTORCYCLIST HIT BY VAN, KILLED ON NC-55 NEAR I-40
- NC MOM AND TEEN DAUGHTER KILLED IN HEAD-ON CRASH ON WAY TO SCHOOL
- 3 FACE PROSTITUTION CHARGES AFTER RAID AT HOKE COUNTY SPA, DEPUTIES SAY