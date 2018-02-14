VIDEO: Applebee’s fires 3 over racial profiling at Missouri location

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP/CNN) — Applebee’s has temporarily closed a suburban Kansas City restaurant and fired three employees accused of falsely accusing two black women of “dining and dashing.”
The Kansas City Star reports Applebee’s said in a statement that it doesn’t “tolerate racism, bigotry or harassment.” It said it’s closing the restaurant in the Independence Center shopping mall in Independence, Missouri, so employees can “regroup, learn and grow.”
There have been more than 2 million views of the video Alexis Brison posted Saturday to Facebook of her and a friend denying allegations that they previously left the Applebee’s without paying. Brison, of St. Louis, began recording after being confronted by a police officer, mall security guard and Applebee’s manager.
She’s heard saying, “This is what black people have to deal with.”
