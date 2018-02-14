Warmer temperatures on the way for central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Colder temperatures returned to central North Carolina Tuesday, but they won’t be around long — most of central North Carolina will be in the 70s by tomorrow afternoon!

Along with the colder temperatures, Tuesday was another day without any sunshine. That makes four days in a row, and today will be another mostly cloudy day — but we might catch a few glimmers of sun as temperatures start to warm up.

As warmer air moves back in today, it will squeeze out a few showers to the north of the Triangle. The warm air will stick around through the end of the week — highs on Thursday and Friday should reach the low to mid 70s, before a cold front late Friday will bring in another chance of rain and cooler air for the weekend.

Wednesday, on Valentine’s Day, it will be mostly cloudy but warmer, with isolated showers still possible. The high will be 61. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny. The high will be 75; after a morning low of 53.

Friday will be partly sunny and warm with showers moving in during the afternoon. The high will be 75; after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday will be cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers likely. The high will be 48; after a morning low of 44. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with just a small chance of rain. The high will be 58; after a morning low around 38. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with just a small chance of rain. The high will be 66; after a morning low around 43. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with just a small chance of rain. The high will be 73; after a morning low around 55. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

