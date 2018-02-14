Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times, police say

(WCMH)

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop.

State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby.

Holly Malone was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace. She lives a few miles away from the cul-de-sac in Simsbury.

Troopers say a motion-activated camera set up after the second incident in November recorded Malone’s car.

Authorities say Malone told them that she’s lactose intolerant but sometimes eats dairy products, and she stopped in the cul-de-sac because she couldn’t make it to a bathroom in time. State police say she apologized.

A message left at a phone listing for Malone wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.

