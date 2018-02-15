15 dogs found shot in the head in SC

GRAY COURT, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are urging people to come forward with tips after 15 dogs were found dead in South Carolina.

Mickey Fortin was out walking on Tuesday morning when he found four dead dogs in a pile on Stoddard Mill Road in Gray Court.

Authorities have said the dogs appeared to be Chihuahuas. Fortin found seven more carcasses nearby – four in a pile and one just across the road – as well as two dogs in a wooded area.

Laurens County deputies found four more dead dogs on Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder said the sheriff’s office has followed up on multiple leads. Greenville County deputies have assisted with some tips, but the leads have led investigators to dead ends as of Thursday.

Reeder thinks the dogs may have come from a puppy mill since they were the same breed.

Each one was shot in the head with a high-powered pellet gun.

“It’s senseless and just pure evil,” Reeder said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 864-68-CRIME.

