$1,600 returned after wallet stolen from courthouse in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was only a few days ago that Robert Jeffreys dropped his wallet after going through security at the Wake County Courthouse.

“I am doing a whole lot better now that I got my money back,” Jeffreys said today.

You can see on surveillance video criminal defense attorney Steven MacGilvray pick up the wallet with $1,600 inside.

MacGilvray returned the wallet, but there was no money it.

The 29-year-old is charged with felony larceny.

“We all have to pay for what we do in life,” Jeffreys told CBS North Carolina.

After days of struggling to make ends meet, Jeffreys got a call from a detective. He was getting his money back.

On Thursday, back at the Wake County Courthouse, Jeffreys met up with MacGilvray’s attorney.

“I am glad this is all happening now and I get my money back,” he said.

Now with the money in hand, Jeffreys is already making future plans.

“Take my daughter out to eat and celebrate,” he said.

MacGilvray’s attorney, Bill Young, said Wednesday that the incident which was caught on camera is “the smallest part of the story.”

MacGilvray was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday but only Young showed up.

“This will be resolved very favorably and very quickly,” Young said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: