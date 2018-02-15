17 new flu deaths; 165 for the season, NC health officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials said 17 people have died from the flu in the last week and a total of 165 have died in the state this season.
Last week, officials said 34 people had died in the previous week. That number has since been revised to 39.
CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.
