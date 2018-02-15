17 new flu deaths; 165 for the season, NC health officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials said 17 people have died from the flu in the last week and a total of 165 have died in the state this season.

Last week, officials said 34 people had died in the previous week. That number has since been revised to 39.

