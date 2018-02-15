A taste of spring in store for central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The cold temperatures didn’t last long in central North Carolina — a taste of spring will dominate the weather today and most of tomorrow! This weekend is a different story, though…a cold front brings rain and much colder temperatures back to the area late Friday and Saturday.

Thursday will be partly sunny. The high will be 75.

Friday will be partly sunny and warm with showers moving in during the afternoon. The high will be 75; after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 50 percent later in the day.

Saturday will be cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 48; after a morning low of 44. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with dry weather returning. The high will be 60; after a morning low around 38.

Monday will be partly sunny with just a small chance of rain. The high will be 68; after a morning low around 45. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with just a small chance of rain. The high will be 73; after a morning low around 57. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a few spotty showers. The high will be 74; after a morning low around 58. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

