Central NC home to several James Beard semi-finalists

By Published:
MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Chef Ashley Christensen attends the Retro Feast Dinner hosted by Ben Ford, Ashley Christensen and Jonathan Lane as a part of The New York Times Dinner Series during the 2015 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE at Metropolitan by COMO on February 19, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Nicolas Stipcianos/Getty Images For SOBEWFF)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Central North Carolina is home to several James Beard semi-finalists.

Brewery Bhavana, which has been open less than a year and is located in downtown Raleigh, is up for Best New Restaurant.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Restaurateur Ashley Christensen is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Chef for her meals at the popular downtown Raleigh restaurant, Poole’s Diner.

Gabe Barker from Pizzeria Mercado in Carrboro is on the list for Rising Star Chef of the Year.

And in the Best Chef Southeast category is Cheetie Juma from Garland in Raleigh, plus Vivian Howard from The Chef and Farmer in Kinston. Howard is also a correspondent for CBS News.

For more information on the awards, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s