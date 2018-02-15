Central NC home to several James Beard semi-finalists

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Central North Carolina is home to several James Beard semi-finalists.

Brewery Bhavana, which has been open less than a year and is located in downtown Raleigh, is up for Best New Restaurant.

Restaurateur Ashley Christensen is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Chef for her meals at the popular downtown Raleigh restaurant, Poole’s Diner.

Gabe Barker from Pizzeria Mercado in Carrboro is on the list for Rising Star Chef of the Year.

And in the Best Chef Southeast category is Cheetie Juma from Garland in Raleigh, plus Vivian Howard from The Chef and Farmer in Kinston. Howard is also a correspondent for CBS News.

