Leader of white nationalist group says suspect in Florida school shooting was a member

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP/WNCN) – The leader of a white nationalist group has confirmed that Nikolas Cruz, 19, the suspect in a Florida school shooting that killed at least 17, was a member of his organization.
