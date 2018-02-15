Orange County residents divided on development proposed near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People living in Hillsborough have mixed emotions about the possibility of retail stores, hotels and restaurants being built right next to their homes.

Orange County commissioners recently approved a developer’s request to build the area.

Theodore Freeland is retired. He washed his car Thursday without much bothering him.

“This has been a very quiet neighborhood,” he said.

He feels like that’s all about to change after 20 years. Orange County commissioners approved a phase of a developer’s request to build commercial buildings right down the street from him.

“We thought it was going to be another housing development,” said Freeland.

Which, he says, he would have been OK with.

“But then we heard them talking about commercial development and it just adds to the stress on this road,” he said.

Freeland’s house is a few feet from Old Highway 86. He says this move will cause more traffic in the area.

Mike Dodson lives and works on Old Hwy 86 as well.

“This is the best place for development, right beside the interstate,” said Dodson. “I mean where else would you go.”

He thinks the move will be great.

The area has been an economic development district for decades. Right now, there are a lot of trees and some homes in the area.

County commissioner Penny Rich says the goal is to bring in more money and create more jobs.

“It’s hard to control growth,” said Dodson. “Growth is coming.”

While some residents are all for change, some want things to stay the same.

“All this area, mostly residential, it’s residential and that’s going to change the whole character of it,” said Freeland.

Hillsborough officials are holding a public hearing Thursday night to discuss extending its boundary for services, a move that will need to happen before any development starts.

