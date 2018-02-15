Power restored after Eastover substation fire

By Published:

EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire at a substation in Eastover temporarily knocked out power for customers Thursday morning.

The fire was spotted around 8 a.m. and South River EMC tweet that power had been restored around 9:15 a.m.

“Thanks to technology, we were able to back feed all power from the one remaining substation and restore power. All has been restored in our area,” South River EMC tweeted.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

