Power restored after Eastover substation fire

EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire at a substation in Eastover temporarily knocked out power for customers Thursday morning.

The fire was spotted around 8 a.m. and South River EMC tweet that power had been restored around 9:15 a.m.

“Thanks to technology, we were able to back feed all power from the one remaining substation and restore power. All has been restored in our area,” South River EMC tweeted.

