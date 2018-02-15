Prosecutors seeking death penalty in Mariah Woods case



JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The state intends to seek the death penalty in the case against Earl Kimrey, the boyfriend of Mariah Woods’ mother.

That’s according to District Attorney Ernie Lee.

Kimrey, whose full name is Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, is facing charges of first-degree murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, felony common law obstruction of justice, felony concealment of death, second-degree burglary, felony larceny, and felony possession of stolen property.

Kimrey did not appear at his Feb. 14 court date. Still, a small crowd gathered outside Wednesday morning to make sure all who passed by would know Mariah Woods is not forgotten.

EARLIER: Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of Mariah Woods

Each of the community members who stood outside held balloons in various shades of pink. It’s a color that’s become synonymous with the toddler.

It’s been nearly three months since Mariah went missing, and mothers like Heather Stevens gathered to show their love for her.

“She should be here celebrating with her family and with her brothers,” Stevens said. “She should be here for every day and every occasion.”

Also out front was Mariah’s paternal grandmother, Debra Woods. She says the family is holding up, and wouldn’t comment on Kristy Woods, Mariah Woods’ mother, except to say that she hadn’t spoken with her.

“People are helping with the cause and it means a lot to know she’s touched so many people without even knowing them,” Debra Woods said.

Woods says she will continue to organize these peaceful demonstrations until justice is served.

Kimrey’s next court appearance in Onslow County Superior Court is scheduled for Feb. 26.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: