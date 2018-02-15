Roundabouts or traffic lights at NC-50/US-70? NCDOT wants to hear from you

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A decades-old bridge in Garner is going to be replaced, but other changes could be coming for drivers in the area.

If you’ve ever been in Garner then there’s a pretty good chance you’ve driven on the North Carolina Highway 50 bridge over U.S. Route 70. Something you may not know about the bridge is that it’s 56 years old and that it’s now going to be replaced due to its age.

The new bridge will be built next to it so that means when construction starts next summer there will be no need for a detour in the very busy location.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear from those in the area about a plan that is still up in the air.

There are two possibilities for the plan — one would add traffic lights at each end of the bridge to handle ramp traffic for vehicles getting on and off U.S. 70. The other option would be to use roundabouts on each side of the bridge, eliminating the need for traffic to stop along N.C. 50.

“We need the public’s input. There’s impacts, different kinds depending what we’re doing. We want to hear from the area residents: What do you think? What do you think we should do?” said the NCDOT’s Steve Abbott.

If you have an opinion on the plans then you can show up at the public meeting between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Garner Town Hall.