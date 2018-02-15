Sheriff: Suspect stopped at Subway, McDonald’s after Florida rampage

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) – A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school.

The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald’s.

Israel says Cruz was confronted by a police officer and taken into custody about 40 minutes after leaving the McDonald’s.

The police officer who arrested the high school shooting suspect in Florida says the teen looked like a “typical high school student” when he spotted him walking away from the school.

Coconut Creek police officer Michael Leonard said his department was responding to the shooting Wednesday afternoon when he saw someone matching the description of the suspect. Leonard says he stopped him and he was taken into custody without incident.

Uber has confirmed that the suspect used the ridesharing service before the shooting.

The company says it’s assisting law enforcement with the investigation.

The company wouldn’t answer questions about whether the Uber driver noticed anything concerning about the suspect’s behavior or if he was carrying a gun or a large case.

The teenager confessed to carrying out one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings and concealing extra ammunition in his backpack, according to a sheriff’s department report released Thursday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: