Suspect in deadly Raeford drug robbery held on $1 million bond, police say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Raeford police have arrested a man in connection with what they describe has a deadly January drug robbery.

Police say Raymond Lewis Pratt, of the 100 block of Acapulco Drive in Candor, was one of three men who conspired to rob Steven D. McClain during a drug deal on Jan. 7.

During the robbery, Pratt fired shots inside McClain’s vehicle, police said. McClain was shot in the face. One of Pratt’s co-conspirator, Justin A. Moore, was shot in the head and died, according to authorities.

Pratt, 39, was arrested Thursday. He has so far been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He’s being held on $1 million bond, and the investigation could lead to more charges, police said.

