Suspect in death of 22-year-old woman arrested in NC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a suspect two days after the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old woman in Portsmouth.

Jarvis L. Deloatch, 35, of the 1400 block of Gort Court in Portsmouth, was tracked down just off 1-95 in North Carolina around 4:30 p.m. Thursday by members of the Portsmouth Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Authorities say he was taken into custody without incident and was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Keytondra Wilson, of Suffolk, died at the scene around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Portsmouth Boulevard and Des Moines Avenue, according to police. She was found shot to death inside a car.

