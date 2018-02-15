‘The goodness will overcome the evil,’ says Columbine survivor after Florida shooting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – When Kacey Johnson saw the news of the mass shooting at a Florida high school, she said, “Oh my goodness. I know exactly what they’re going to remember forever.”

Johnson was a junior in high school when she was shot during the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado.

“I couldn’t move my arm at all, and the bullet went straight across my neck,” she recalled, describing her survival as “a miracle.”

She says what happened that day started a years-long journey of healing, not just physically but emotionally.

“There’s so much hardship at the beginning because you can’t go back to being the person you were before an event like that,” she said. “I would say around 10 to 13 years after is when I really started to own my experience and was really able to start choosing how I wanted to impact the rest of my life going forward.”

Her experience inspired her to become a nurse and to try to help others as they cope.

“It’s shattering, but give yourself grace and give yourself time and healing will come,” she said.

She and her family moved to Cary, but she speaks across the country about her experience, including the bone donation that spared her from having to have her right arm amputated.

“There is hope, and there is goodness. And the goodness will overcome the evil,” she said.

She’s written a book, which has yet to be published. She talked about the outpouring of support she and her community received following the shooting at Columbine. At the time, the event dominated headlines for many months. She worries with the frequency of mass shootings in the country whether survivors are getting similar support long-term.

“And now, the stories will stay in the news for a couple days. And everybody else’s life goes on. But, the lives of these people who’ve been impacted are changed forever,” she said. “I think the hardest thing is that they’re so normal now. You’re almost just waiting for the next story.”

