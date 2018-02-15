Threat made at Johnston County school ‘not viable,’ but parents never received note

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has determined that a threat made at Corinth Holders High was “not viable,” but school officials are looking into why parents weren’t notified.

The threat was made in the wake of a shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school left at least 17 dead and 15 hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s unclear at this time what the threat was, but officials said the school is in session today because the sheriff’s office investigation revealed that the threat wasn’t legitimate.

Johnston County Schools official Crystal Roberts said that a ConnectEd letter was prepared last night regarding the threat, but was never received by parents and they’re not sure why.

The school district will send another letter to parents this morning and continue looking into what happened with the first note.