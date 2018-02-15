Trump to address nation about Florida school shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will address the nation about the Florida school shooting at 11 a.m.

CBS North Carolina will live stream Trump’s speech here.

Trump also issued a proclamation Thursday honoring victims of the shooting at the Parkland, Florida, high school where 17 were killed.

The presidential proclamation says: “Our Nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.”

The former student who opened fire Wednesday with an AR-15 rifle was charged Thursday morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: