Water drainage issue causing downtown Raleigh roads to buckle, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said a “water drainage issue” is causing the road to buckle at McDowell and Jones streets and Lane and Salisbury streets.

Officers are directing traffic and maintenance crews are headed to the scene.

Raleigh police tweeted about the issue around 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Jones St closed at McDowell St in downtown Raleigh. Traffic heading out of downtown on McDowell still moving @WNCN pic.twitter.com/lH9EwfORzI — Michael Hyland (@MichaelWNCN) February 15, 2018

