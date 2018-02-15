Woman charged with assaulting, strangling WakeMed nurse, warrant shows

By Published:
Erin Joy Tackoor-Glover (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is facing charges after attacking a WakeMed nurse, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Erin Joy Tackoor-Glover, 31, who has a listed address of 20 Vinning St. in Boston, Massachusetts, is facing two charges — felony assault physical injury emergency personnel and felony assault by strangulation.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

According to the warrant, on Tuesday, Tackoor-Glover punched the nurse, pulled her hair and choked her while the nurse was checking on patients at the hospital. The attack resulted in a “bruised left cheek and finger print scratch marks on side of neck.”

The victim also suffered bruising on her neck, which the warrant states was caused by strangulation.

Tackoor-Glover is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s