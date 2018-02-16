2 in Corvette killed in Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead following a crash Friday morning in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers responded to a crash just before 9 a.m. along Cliffdale Road just past S. Reilly Road. According to police, a preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2006 Corvette was heading west on Cliffdale Road when the sports car went across the center median and slammed into a 2016 Kia Sorento that was traveling east on Cliffdale Road.

The driver and passenger of the Corvette were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Sorento suffered minor injuries and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The names of those involved in the crash are being withheld at this time, police said.

Cliffdale Road is currently closed between Rim Road and S. Reilly Road as police continue to investigate the crash.

Those traveling on Cliffdale Road are being advised to take S. Reilly Road and Rim Road as an alternate route.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

