Big weather changes ahead for central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The warmest temperatures in more than three months spread across central North Carolina Thursday and they will climb even higher today. Don’t get too used to the warm temperatures though, because drastically colder temperatures and rain will arrive Saturday.

A strong cold front will bring some rain to the area this afternoon, but not before we reach near-record highs. The record high in the Triangle Friday is 77 and the record in Fayetteville is 82.

Friday will be partly sunny and warm with showers moving in during the late afternoon. The high will be 78. The rain risk will be 60 percent later in the day.

Saturday will be cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 48; after a morning low of 44. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with dry weather returning. The high will be 60; after a morning low around 38.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. The high will be 68; after a morning low around 45. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with just a small chance of rain. The high will be 75; after a morning low around 57. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a few spotty showers. The high will be 76; after a morning low around 60. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 74; after a morning low around 58. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

