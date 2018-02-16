Biology teacher committed sex acts with student, deputies say

Elizabeth Taylor (Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office).

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–A former Greer High School teacher and coach has been charged with sexual battery of a student.

Elizabeth Heaton Taylor, 27, of Simpsonville has been charged with giving false information to police and two counts of sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age.

Taylor was a biology teacher and track coach for Greer High School at the time of the incidents.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies saw an SUV suspiciously parked near a building on Holland Road around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say they found Taylor partially clothed in an SUV with a student. Deputies say Taylor gave investigators a false name and they learned that she had engaged in sex acts with the student on at least two separate occasions.

A spokeswoman for Greenville County Schools says Taylor’s employment ended Friday.

Taylor remains in the Greenville County Detention Center under $10,250 bond.

