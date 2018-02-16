Boy will be tried as adult for killing dad and a 1st-grader at SC school, judge rules

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA/WNCN/AP) — A judge ruled Friday that a school shooting suspect will be tried as an adult after his father and a first-grader were killed and a teacher and another student were shot in late Sept. 2016 at a Townville school.

Jesse Osborne, who was 14 at the time of the shootings, will be charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Osborne is also charged with several counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Jacob Hall, a 6-year-old victim, died three days after the shooting. Osborne’s father was killed before the school shooting rampage, officials say.

Family Court Judge Edgar Long ruled Friday that Jesse Osborne is such a danger to society that he shouldn’t be tried in juvenile court, where if convicted he would be released when he turned 21.

The hearing for Osborne took place earlier Friday with testimonies of psychiatrists.

Dr. Ernest Martin, A forensic psychiatrists at Greenville Co. Juvenile Detention Center discussed his first encounter with the teen two days after the shooting.

Dr. Martin said the teen was cooperative and somewhat depressed.

The suspect told him he was connected with a group of six in different cities that he believed were his age on social media, according to Martin.

He said the teen told him they were his only outlet for friends and they mainly discussed shooting up a school.

The teen asked about the people who were injured two days after the shooting, but did not show remorse, according to Martin.

On cross-examination, the state made the point that everything in his doctor’s notes was self-reported by the suspect. The doctor confirmed that was a fact.

Dr. George Jones testified that the suspect tested average for his age and showed no psychotic behavior, autism or depression.

Dr. Jones says the original report from West Oak showed two students believed the suspect had a gun in his backpack.

He said the suspect encouraged students to join him in getting revenge on those who bullied him.

