Durham police looking for 2 suspects wanted in sweepstakes armed robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a sweepstakes business on Feb. 8, according to a release sent Friday.
The two suspects entered a sweepstakes located at 2107 Allendown Drive at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Feb. 8 and robbed at gunpoint customers and an employee of their cellphones and money, police said.
The first suspect is described as a male, 40 to 50 years old who is approximately 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 10 and around 17 pounds. He was dressed in all black and was wearing glasses.
The second suspect was described as a man standing 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 10 and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a woman’s wig.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
