2 Clayton elementary students found after vanishing from school

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two elementary school students were found nearly three hours after wandering off during recess Friday afternoon, according to Clayton Police.
Police said an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old did not return after recess at Powhatan Elementary.
The boys went missing from the school around 1:45 p.m. to 2 p.m., but police were not notified until 3 p.m., according to Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand.
Police went to the scene and were searching the back of the school and woods behind the school. The children were found by a neighborhood resident around 4:40 p.m. in a nearby subdivision, Clayton officials said.
Parents of the children were notified.
