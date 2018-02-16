Ex-Navy SEAL who filmed himself performing sex acts on minor sentenced to 27 years

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former U.S. Navy SEAL has been sentenced for producing images of child sexual abuse.

A U.S. attorney’s office statement said 32-year-old Gregory Kyle Seerden was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in prison, 25 years of supervised release, and fined $10,000 for producing images of child sexual abuse.

According to a statement of facts filed with the plea agreement, the investigation into Seerden began after a woman reported that he sexually assaulted her at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

A digital forensic examiner found child pornography images after NCIS agents seized and searched Seerden’s iPhone. Further analysis confirmed several images and videos of child pornography.

Agents found that some of the videos on Seerden’s phone showed him sexually abusing a young girl who was sleeping.

Photos on the iPhone depicted Seerden sitting on a bed with two young girls and two young boys, reading a children’s book. One of the girls on the bed was identified as the same girl from the videos.

Seerden initially pleaded not guilty to the crimes in May 2017, before pleading guilty four months later.

“Instead of being a protector, Seerden was a predator who attacked a sleeping 5-year-old child,” Cliff Everton, Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Norfolk Field Office, said in a statement. “He is the antithesis of every value the military services hold dear.”

Seerden is also charged in San Diego. Court documents show the accusations involve a minor Seerden knew and the recording of sexual abuse involving the child on an iPhone.

