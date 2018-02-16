Franklin County mom gives birth a month early after she’s hurt in hit-and-run

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — One week after being hit by a car and sent in labor more than a month early, and local mom and her baby are recovering.

Heather Gonzalez treasures each moment with her new baby Cameron.

“He lays on our chest and we cover him up with a blanket with all his wires and stuff. He’ll sit there and he’ll just listen to my heartbeat,” Gonzalez said.

However, it was Cameron’s heartbeat that Gonzalez wasn’t sure she would ever hear when her baby unexpectedly came into the world.

“I remember everything. I’ve having nightmares from it. It’s very traumatic to be hit by a car,” said Gonzalez, 28.

Last Friday, Gonzalez was walking along the side of U.S. 401 in Franklin County, heading toward Kearney Grocery. She says the family car was totaled during last month’s snowstorm, so she was on foot.

It was around 6 p.m. and Gonzalez says it wasn’t dark yet when a driver came up behind her.

“He swerved off the road and hit me,” she said.

She says the driver clipped her on the left side of her body, sending her into the air before landing on her back. She says she watched as the driver stopped for a moment, and then took off.

“As soon as I hit the ground I laid there a second and then I felt the fluids rush,” Gonzalez said.

The expectant mom’s water broke, but her baby wasn’t due for more than a month.

“I didn’t know if it was fluid or blood and I didn’t know if my kid just died,” she said.

For the next 30 minutes Gonzalez says she tried to sit up, and flag down a driver. She says she counted six or eight cars pass without stopping.

Panicked and desperate, Gonzalez said she knew she had to take action, as a truck drove by.

“I grabbed this handful of rocks and I snagged that truck. I heard all these dings go into the side of the truck. They went past me a little and then they stopped,” she said.

That driver called 911, and Gonzalez was finally raced to the hospital.

“They took the ultrasound probe and put it on my stomach. Nobody had to tell me anything. I heard his heartbeat. It took a while to find it, but it was there,” said Gonzalez.

Later that night baby Cameron was born.

“He looks so much like his dad,” said Gonzalez.

Cameron is recovering in the NICU, and on Thursday Gonzalez and her fiance got to feed him for the first time.

The couple isn’t sure how long he’ll have to stay in the hospital.

Gonzalez says doctors also aren’t sure if she’ll make a full recovery. On Thursday she had seven pins put her in foot, which broke in several places.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the hit and run, but says so far no one has come forward.

Gonzalez believes the car that hit her was a black 2002-2005 Cadillac, adding the side view mirror came off when she was struck.

Although their road to recovery is long, the mom is grateful both she and her baby are alive.

“I’m looking forward to when we’re going home, because going home it a step back to normal,” she said.

The family created a Go Fund Me page for Cameron’s NICU fund.

