Free flu shots now being offered in Wayne County on Fridays

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County is taking new steps to protect residents from the flu.

Friday, the local health department launched “Free Flu Fridays.”

The effort to offer free vaccines to residents follows the latest report from state and local health officials that North Carolina may be nearing the peak flu season.

But officials don’t want people to let their guard down.

It’s one reason the Wayne County Health Department offered the free vaccines — to remind people of the importance of protecting themselves from this virus.

“Free Flu Friday” is thanks to the generous donation of a community member, which prompted the county to chip in money as well to launch the program.

The donation bought 250 flu shots, and by 8:30 Friday morning more than two dozen people were lined up to get their free shot.

One Goldsboro woman said she waited this long to get her shot because she doesn’t like needles, but after recent reports, she decided to come get a vaccine.

“I don’t want to get sick. I thought it was important to get. My kids got it so I should have came — so I came and got it,” said Erica Lewis. “Like I said, North Carolina had so many deaths. You know, I’m scared so I wanted it. I wanted to make sure I’m straight.”

Wayne County Public Health Director Davin Madden is thankful people, like Lewis, are heeding the advice of health professionals to get vaccinated.

“This is public health at its best. With those record numbers, it”s important that we get people vaccinated so we can really stop the spread,” he said. “If one in three people are not contracting the flu that’s one extra person that’s not infecting a bunch of other people.”

The county will be offering the free flu shots as long as the supplies last, every Friday at the Wayne County Health Department on 301 N. Herman St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

