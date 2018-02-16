Garner teen arrested after taking gun to school, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner High School student was arrested this week after bringing a gun to school, police said.

The 14-year-old student was arrested Thursday after the gun was found on campus on Monday, Garner police said.

Police said the gun was not used “in a threatening manner.”

Police did not say what kind of gun it was. The teen is charged with having a weapon on campus.

